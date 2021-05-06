Rotary International to host Stigma-Free Walkathon

MORRIS COUNTY — Rotary International District 7475 will host a series of 4 walkathons bringing attention to mental health stigmas on Saturday, May 22.

Rotary has declared District 7475 to be stigma-free as of March 2021. The goal now is to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders through education and creating public awareness.

Rotary seeks to create open working relationships with its towns and communities to help people overcome the resistance to seeking help and by eliminating the stigma that often makes people feel overwhelmed.

To learn more about how you can support stigma-free, register online and join one of the four, one- mile walks on Saturday, May 22. Free T-shirts to the first 150 who register online at njrotary.org

Locations for the May 22 walkathon are: Denville at Gardner Field from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon; Madison at Ambulance Corp from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon; Clinton at Red Mill Museum from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Robbinsville at Gazebo at West Town Lake from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon/

