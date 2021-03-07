PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School sophomore Adomas Vaitkus earned a Gold medal in Mathematics as an individual competitor in the Honors Division in the Academic Decathlon of New Jersey State Competition held virtually on Saturday, February 27.

Academic Decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition for high school students. The events include mathematics, social science, language and literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay, and interview.

This year’s theme is the Cold War. Team coaches are Jaclyn Bevacqua, Italian teacher, and Jacqueline Forte, Spanish teacher.

