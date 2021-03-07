Kiwanis Clubs Plan FREE Food Distribution

Five New Jersey Kiwanis Clubs will be distributing over 50,000 pounds of food to approximately 1250 families

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will be one of five Kiwanis Clubs participating in free food distribution during the weekend of March 13 and March 14. People who need food can register at any of the locations: Parsippany, Boonton, Clifton, Roxbury, or Asbury Park.

“The USDA estimates that in 2018, about 774,860 people, including 219,760 children, in New Jersey were food insecure. That means one in 11 individuals (8.7%) and one in nine children (11.3%) live in homes without consistent access to adequate food for everyone to live healthy, active lives,” said Frank Cahill, Lt. Governor Kiwanis Division 9.

“The economic damage wrought by mass layoffs and business closures is expected to persist long after vaccines become widely available and that means demand for food assistance will remain at the current high level for months or years to come,” said Laura Wohland, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will be distributing the food at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road, Parsippany starting at 1:00 p.m. To register for the Parsippany Food Distribution click here.

On Sunday Morning starting at 9:30 a.m. Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury will be distributing 10,000 pounds to over 300 families at Kiwanis Park, 9 Makin Lane, Succasunna. Also joining the event is Morris Counties Navigating Hope and Hope One. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Hope One van offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction. Navigating Hope is a social services program that operates out of a van to deliver assistance and information on Food Stamps, housing, veterans’ benefits, and much more to Morris County residents.

“These numbers have increased drastically with families struggling during the pandemic,” said Cain Pope, President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury. To register for the Roxbury Food Distribution click here.

The Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town will be at Boonton High School, 306 Lathrop Avenue, Boonton starting at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, March 14. To register for the Boonton Food Distribution click here.

The Kiwanis Club of Clifton will be distributing 70 boxes of perishable and non-perishable food on Sunday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m. If you know of a Clifton family in need, please have them email Jacqueline Turk at jturk@cliftonschools.net with the name and cell number of the person picking up the food.

On Saturday, March 13 at Kiwanis Club of Asbury Park will start distributing at 10:00 a.m. at Jersey Shore Arts Center located at 66 South Main Street in Ocean Grove.

“It is amazing to see the Asbury Park community come together in a time of need. Asbury Park should be proud for rising to the occasion to #FeedAP during a global pandemic,” Lt. Gov-Elect [Division 5] and Club Secretary Martin Slezak, explained. “We look forward to continuing to serve our community on the move forward and we thank all who have donated and supported this initiative.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of food, in the Asbury Park area you can register by clicking here.

“The overwhelming amount of support we’ve gotten so far speaks volumes for the people in this community,” said Sarah Bloom President of Kiwanis Club of Asbury Park. “I am so proud of the members of this club, all of which have bent over backward to do the little things to keep us going full speed.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Masks are required and social distancing must be adhered to at all locations.

For additional information contact Frank Cahill at (862) 346-5100 or Project Coordinator Cain Pope at (201) 300-7654.

To view our recent YouTube video of previous Food Distributions visit https://youtu.be/p3SRQYQ5H90.

