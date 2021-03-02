Update on Investigation into Discovery of Two Bodies in Boonton Pond

BOONTON — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Town of Boonton Captain Stephen Jones, and Town of Boonton Public Safety Director Daniel DeGroot announce the following update on an investigation into the discovery of two bodies in a pond on February 23, 2021.

On February 23, 2021, the following individuals were located deceased in a pond in the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton – Warda Syed, female, 35; and Uzair Ahmed, male, 11.

The Morris County Medical Examiner has determined the manner of death for both individuals to be accidental. There is no cause to believe there was any criminal activity involved in either individual’s death. Out of respect and consideration for the family of the deceased, there will be no further comment on the circumstances of the incident.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit investigated this incident jointly with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau, and with the assistance of the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

