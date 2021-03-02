Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Celebrates Read Across America Day

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) to participate in “Read Across America Day’ this week.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions our club members were unable to read to the children this year. Betty Lagitch, Club Education Chairman, and her committee worked with the Parsippany Library, Morris County Head Start, and the Parsippany Child Day Care Center to come up with another way for the children to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday this year. A donation was made to each organization to purchase a craft for the children to enjoy making. Although our members will miss reading to the children this year we hope they will have fun until we can visit again – hopefully, next year!

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. Due to COVID-19, General Meetings are being held via Zoom the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 p.m. until further notice. If you would like to attend our next General Meeting call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703 or e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com. Check us out on the web by clicking here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

