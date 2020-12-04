Smith, Krickus & Shaw Announce Re-Election Bids; Roll Out Sweeping Endorsement List in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — Republicans Deborah Smith, John Krickus and Stephen Shaw announced their plans to seek re-election as Morris County Commissioners in 2021 and rolled out an impressive list of GOP endorsers supporting their ticket.
Smith, Krickus and Shaw pointed to their decisive and proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county and their commitment to investing in county roads and bridges, while keeping county property taxes flat.
“We are honored to have earned the endorsement of Republican leaders at the state and county level, and in nearly every single town in Morris County,” said Smith, of Denville. “This year, in spite of challenges at every turn, voters rewarded Morris County Republicans for our commitment to honest government that focuses on what matters most to our residents. We are proud to have played a key role in creating and strengthening the Morris County Republican brand, and we look forward to keeping Morris the number one county in the state.”
“Republican leadership of county government has helped to make Morris County an affordable, safe place to live, work, raise a family, and retire,” said Krickus, of Long Valley. “We are proof that common sense conservative polices work and can attract not only Republican voters, but Democrats and independent voters, as well. This year we plan to work closely with our candidates from the municipal level on up to Governor to win in November.”
“When Morris County Republicans are united and focused on the issues that our residents care about most, we are successful. Simply put, good policy makes good politics.,” said Shaw, of Mountain Lakes. “Together with Deb and John, I plan to continue advancing our pro-taxpayer agenda that has held the line on taxes and reduced debt, while prioritizing county spending on improving the quality of life for all residents and most importantly protecting public health.”
Current List of Endorsements
Sheriff James Gannon
County Clerk Ann Grossi
Freeholder Doug Cabana
Freeholder Tayfun Selen
NJ Republican Chair Doug Steinhardt
Morris County State Committeewoman Christina Ramirez
Morris County State Committeeman Larry Casha
MCRC Chair Laura Ali
Young Republican Chair Justin Musella
Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli
Former MCRC Chair John Sette
Morris Victory PAC Chair Rob Zwigard
Boonton Town – Alderman Joe Bock and Alderman (former Mayor) Cy Wekilsky
Boonton Township – Mayor Councilman Tom Danadio
Butler- Councilmen Robert Fox and Doug Travers
Chatham Township – Committeewoman Karen Swartz
Chester Borough – Mayor Janet Hoven
Chester Township – Mayor Marcia Asdal, Councilmen Mike Inganamort and Tim Drag
Denville – Mayor Tom Andes
Florham Park – Mayor Mark Taylor
Hanover Township – Committeeman (former Mayor) Ron Francioli
Harding – Mayor Chris Yates
Jefferson – Mayor Eric Wilsusen
Kinnelon – Councilmembers Randall Charles, Glenn Sisco, Robert Roy, Vincent Russo, William Yago, James Lorkowski
Long Hill – Mayor Brendan Rae, Committeeman Guy Piserchia
Madison – Former Councilman Pat Rowe
Mendham Borough – Mayor Christine Serrano-Glassner
Mendham Township – Mayor Sarah Neibart
Mine Hill – Mayor Sam Morris
Montville – Mayor Frank Cooney
Morris Plains – Former Freeholder/Mayor Frank Druetzler, Councilmembers Sal Cortese, Cathie Kelly
Morris Township – Committeeman Peter Mancuso
Morristown – Former Councilwoman Allison Deeb
Mount Arlington – Mayor Mike Stanzilis
Mount Olive – Mayor Rob Greenbaum, Councilman Alex Roman
Mountain Lakes – Former Mayor/Current Councilman Dan Happer, Councilwoman Audrey Lane