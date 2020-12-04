Smith, Krickus & Shaw Announce Re-Election Bids; Roll Out Sweeping Endorsement List in Morris County

Trio to run as a team touting their record of infrastructure investment, no increase in county property taxes, and effective COVID response

MORRIS COUNTY — Republicans Deborah Smith, John Krickus and Stephen Shaw announced their plans to seek re-election as Morris County Commissioners in 2021 and rolled out an impressive list of GOP endorsers supporting their ticket.

Smith, Krickus and Shaw pointed to their decisive and proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the county and their commitment to investing in county roads and bridges, while keeping county property taxes flat.

“We are honored to have earned the endorsement of Republican leaders at the state and county level, and in nearly every single town in Morris County,” said Smith, of Denville. “This year, in spite of challenges at every turn, voters rewarded Morris County Republicans for our commitment to honest government that focuses on what matters most to our residents. We are proud to have played a key role in creating and strengthening the Morris County Republican brand, and we look forward to keeping Morris the number one county in the state.”

“Republican leadership of county government has helped to make Morris County an affordable, safe place to live, work, raise a family, and retire,” said Krickus, of Long Valley. “We are proof that common sense conservative polices work and can attract not only Republican voters, but Democrats and independent voters, as well. This year we plan to work closely with our candidates from the municipal level on up to Governor to win in November.”

“When Morris County Republicans are united and focused on the issues that our residents care about most, we are successful. Simply put, good policy makes good politics.,” said Shaw, of Mountain Lakes. “Together with Deb and John, I plan to continue advancing our pro-taxpayer agenda that has held the line on taxes and reduced debt, while prioritizing county spending on improving the quality of life for all residents and most importantly protecting public health.”

Current List of Endorsements

Sheriff James Gannon

County Clerk Ann Grossi

Freeholder Doug Cabana

Freeholder Tayfun Selen

NJ Republican Chair Doug Steinhardt

Morris County State Committeewoman Christina Ramirez

Morris County State Committeeman Larry Casha

MCRC Chair Laura Ali

Young Republican Chair Justin Musella

Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli

Former MCRC Chair John Sette

Morris Victory PAC Chair Rob Zwigard

Boonton Town – Alderman Joe Bock and Alderman (former Mayor) Cy Wekilsky

Boonton Township – Mayor Councilman Tom Danadio

Butler- Councilmen Robert Fox and Doug Travers

Chatham Township – Committeewoman Karen Swartz

Chester Borough – Mayor Janet Hoven

Chester Township – Mayor Marcia Asdal, Councilmen Mike Inganamort and Tim Drag

Denville – Mayor Tom Andes

Florham Park – Mayor Mark Taylor

Hanover Township – Committeeman (former Mayor) Ron Francioli

Harding – Mayor Chris Yates

Jefferson – Mayor Eric Wilsusen

Kinnelon – Councilmembers Randall Charles, Glenn Sisco, Robert Roy, Vincent Russo, William Yago, James Lorkowski

Long Hill – Mayor Brendan Rae, Committeeman Guy Piserchia

Madison – Former Councilman Pat Rowe

Mendham Borough – Mayor Christine Serrano-Glassner

Mendham Township – Mayor Sarah Neibart

Mine Hill – Mayor Sam Morris

Montville – Mayor Frank Cooney

Morris Plains – Former Freeholder/Mayor Frank Druetzler, Councilmembers Sal Cortese, Cathie Kelly

Morris Township – Committeeman Peter Mancuso

Morristown – Former Councilwoman Allison Deeb

Mount Arlington – Mayor Mike Stanzilis

Mount Olive – Mayor Rob Greenbaum, Councilman Alex Roman

Mountain Lakes – Former Mayor/Current Councilman Dan Happer, Councilwoman Audrey Lane

