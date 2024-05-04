Hubotics’ 2024 STEAM FAIR: Inspiring Innovation & Leadership

PARSIPPANY — The Human Robotics (Hubotics), a Parsippany-based non-profit organization, successfully hosted its 2024 STEAM FAIR, attracting an impressive array of presentations and projects from students across nine local schools on various topics related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The STEAM FAIR not only provided a stage for the brilliant minds of our community to shine and explore but also marked the launch of ConnectED, a free online education platform designed to empower students with valuable resources and opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The fair featured 28 captivating presentations and projects, representing the talents of students from five elementary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools. With an audience of over 80 attendees, including guest Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Mrs. Effner, Parsippany High School’s Robotics coach and Math lead teacher, the event highlighted the depth of passion and innovation within our youth.

Councilman Justin Musella expressed his admiration for the students’ projects and presentations, remarking, “Our next generation of leaders are already showing our township what they’re capable of! Thank you to Human Robotics for inviting me to see some of the great work our students are doing.” Meg Bodade, Director of Hubotics, expressed her gratitude for the community support, emphasizing the crucial role of community involvement in nurturing future leaders and innovators.

Hubotics is thrilled to announce the launch of ConnectED, an innovative peer-to-peer platform conceptualized and developed by their Teen co-founder, Aarjun Bodade, a junior at Parsippany High School. ConnectED is a free platform designed to inspire and empower students by providing them with a wealth of presentations, videos, and reference links to explore and learn on various STEAM topics. By doing so, students can cultivate essential skills such as articulation, presentation, knowledge sharing, and the protégé effect, all while experiencing a profound sense of accomplishment and contributing to their community through service. After registering, volunteers can choose a topic, create a 5-minute presentation video, and earn valuable volunteering hours recognized by the Hubotics Organization.

For more information and to get started on the volunteering journey, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the ConnectED website by clicking here or the Hubotics website by clicking here. The organization looks forward to witnessing the incredible impact that students will make through this transformative platform.

As the success of the 2024 STEAM FAIR is celebrated, the dedication and passion of the parents, students, and volunteers who made it possible must also be acknowledged. Their tireless efforts reflect the true spirit of the community, united in the pursuit of knowledge and empowerment.