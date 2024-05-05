NJSAVE Simplifies Access to Prescription, Energy, and Other Aid Programs Through a Single Application

MORRIS COUNTY — More older adults and individuals with disabilities in New Jersey are now eligible to save on prescription drug prices, Medicaid premiums, hearing aids, utilities, and other household expenses using the NJSave application, thanks to an increase in income eligibility requirements.

Eligible residents can apply for these savings using the NJSave online application. This single application allows the New Jersey Department of Human Services (DHS) – which administers a wide range of state and federal direct assistance programs – to screen and enroll applicants in multiple programs. NJSave paper applications are available upon request.

Recent legislation and funding in Governor Phil Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2024 State Budget expanded income eligibility limits by up to $10,000 for some of these programs to make them more accessible for a larger number of residents.

“By expanding income eligibility for prescription drug assistance, hearing aid assistance, and utility assistance programs for older adults, we are delivering much-needed relief to families throughout our state,” said Governor Murphy. “No one should have to face the difficult choice to skip or ration their medications, and this program expansion makes a real difference in the lives of New Jerseyans as we continue to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible.”

NJSave will screen and enroll eligible residents into the following health care and prescription drug assistance programs:

“Expanding the income eligibility for these programs means more people in need of support can apply for these savings. We encourage anyone who thinks they are eligible, or knows someone who may be eligible, click here to learn more about the different assistance programs available,” said New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman.

The PAAD and Senior Gold programs are available to residents 65 and older and those with disabilities. The PAAD program income limits are now $52,142 for a single and $59,209 for a couple. The Senior Gold Prescription Discount program limits are now $62,142 if single and $69,209 if married. Assets are not considered in determining eligibility for either program. PAAD cuts drug prices to $5 for covered generic drugs and $7 for covered name brands. Senior Gold co-pay is $15.00 plus 50% of the remaining cost for covered prescriptions.

Income limits for the Hearing Aid Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (HAAAD), and the Lifeline Utility Assistance program – which offsets the costs of gas and electric expenses – also increased by $10,000, as those programs are tied to PAAD.

DHS also will reimburse new enrollees for the amount of money they paid for prescription drugs purchased 30 days before they submitted a complete PAAD and Senior Gold application. Documentation of the purchase would need to be provided to the Department for approval.

The NJSave application also screens applicants for these programs that help middle- to low-income families save on common household expenses:

Eligible individuals can apply now through the NJSave online application, by downloading an application from the NJSave webpage, by texting NJSAVE to 844-755-3803 to receive a link to the application, or by asking for a paper application by calling 1-866-NJSAVE-5.

Online and paper applications are available in English and Spanish.

DHS also is raising awareness of the NJSave application and connected programs by implementing a Senior Save Navigator Program that will provide outreach, education, and one-to-one application assistance for older adults and individuals with disabilities, particularly among underserved and hard-to-reach populations.

In addition, the Department launched a statewide advertising campaign in March to promote the benefits of the NJSave application. The campaign includes radio and television ads, ads on NJTransit buses and bus shelters, billboards, and notices at hospitals and pharmacies.

“By raising awareness about the resourcefulness of the NJSave application and increasing application assistance, we hope more people will apply so they can start saving,” said Deputy Commissioner for Aging and Disability Services Kaylee McGuire.

For more information about NJSave or other programs made available through DHS, visit them online by clicking here.