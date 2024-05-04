Shawna Ignacz is Among Flagler College Graduating Class of 2024

PARSIPPANY — Flagler College will celebrate the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 500 graduates in the Class of 2024 with a Commencement Ceremony at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 5, at 9:00 a.m.

Flagler College will celebrate the academic and personal accomplishments of Shawna Ignacz and more than 500 graduates from the Class of 2024.

Flagler’s graduating class, whose students exemplify resiliency, courage, intelligence, creativity, passion, and an enterprising spirit, embarked on their college journeys in 2020 amid a global pandemic. Their unwavering perseverance and commitment have led them to this momentous occasion.

For many of these graduates, it will be their first time donning a cap and gown and walking across a stage because their high school graduations were either canceled or occurred virtually.

This year’s graduating class brought ideas and perspectives from across the country and world, with more than a dozen international students and a class of domestic students from 29 states and one U.S. territory.

The most represented majors among the graduating seniors are Psychology (55 majors), Business Administration (52), Criminology (34), Graphic Design (29), Marketing (28), Coastal Environmental Science (26), Digital Media Production & Journalism (24), Accounting (20), Sport Management (19), and English (17).

Ignacz will be honored with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

The Class of 2024 will be conferred 417 Bachelor of Arts, 11 Bachelor of Fine Arts, and 76 Bachelor of Science degrees. Additionally, three students will have the honor of receiving Master of Arts degrees. Each of these degrees represents rigorous academic journeys completed, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Behind these degrees are countless experiential learning opportunities, of which almost 90% of the graduating class participated during their time at Flagler. This reflects the College’s dedication to making our Historic Coast home in St. Augustine a real-world classroom and living laboratory. Over one-third of this year’s graduating class has displayed high academic achievement and will graduate with honors. 64 students are earning the honor of Cum Laude (GPA of 3.5-3.64), 61 students earning the honor of Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 3.65-3.79), and 51 students earning the highest honor of Summa Cum Laude (GPA of 3.8-4.0).

Among the graduates, 90 are student-athletes. There will also be 18 students who completed Flagler’s distinguished Honors Program and will have an Honors designation placed on their official academic transcripts. These students were among the 5% of their class invited to join the program during their freshman year.

Now, these Saints will join Flagler’s robust alumni network, a group of people who continue to prove the value of a Flagler education as they build their legacies.

