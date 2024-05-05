Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Library Launches Community Survey
Local News

Parsippany Library Launches Community Survey

Feedback from residents sought in shaping the library’s future

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
8
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Board of Trustees of the Parsippany Library has announced the launch of a community-wide survey regarding library services.

Results of the survey will provide valuable input for the Library’s strategic planning process, which began this spring.

The Library’s Strategic Planning Committee plans to publish a 3-year strategic plan in late 2024, which will guide the future direction of the library through the end of 2027.

“Strategic planning is an important process for ensuring consistent development within our organization, and working to meet the evolving needs of the Parsippany-Troy Hills community,” says Melissa Kuzma, Library Director.

“Throughout this process, we will be soliciting input from residents, working with key stakeholders to make decisions about strategic goals, and designing a plan to make this vision a reality.”

The survey is available online by clicking here.

All survey responses that include contact information will be entered into a drawing for an Amazon Fire HD Plus tablet.

“I hope that this strategic plan will help us to better define our Library’s mission, and align our strategic goals even more closely with the challenges, needs, and passions of the entire Parsippany-Troy Hills community,” says Kuzma.

The deadline for residents to respond to the Library’s survey is June 7, 2024

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Hubotics’ 2024 STEAM FAIR: Inspiring Innovation & Leadership
Next article
NJSAVE Simplifies Access to Prescription, Energy, and Other Aid Programs Through a Single Application
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »