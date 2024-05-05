Parsippany Library Launches Community Survey

PARSIPPANY — The Board of Trustees of the Parsippany Library has announced the launch of a community-wide survey regarding library services.

Results of the survey will provide valuable input for the Library’s strategic planning process, which began this spring.

The Library’s Strategic Planning Committee plans to publish a 3-year strategic plan in late 2024, which will guide the future direction of the library through the end of 2027.

“Strategic planning is an important process for ensuring consistent development within our organization, and working to meet the evolving needs of the Parsippany-Troy Hills community,” says Melissa Kuzma, Library Director.

“Throughout this process, we will be soliciting input from residents, working with key stakeholders to make decisions about strategic goals, and designing a plan to make this vision a reality.”

The survey is available online by clicking here.

All survey responses that include contact information will be entered into a drawing for an Amazon Fire HD Plus tablet.

“I hope that this strategic plan will help us to better define our Library’s mission, and align our strategic goals even more closely with the challenges, needs, and passions of the entire Parsippany-Troy Hills community,” says Kuzma.

The deadline for residents to respond to the Library’s survey is June 7, 2024