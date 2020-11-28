Mayor Soriano to Announce Landmark Investments in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Troy-Hills Mayor Michael A. Soriano will be joined by small business owners, residents, and Township staff to announce a significant new economic investment in the Township, on Monday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m.

Through the hard work and dedication of the Township, Parsippany will soon see improvements for pedestrian traffic, new construction on a community resource, and the culmination of 30 years in creating a new recreation area, all to serve the residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Participants will discuss each of these new initiatives in greater detail at a press conference at the Parsippany Municipal Parking Lot on the corner of North Beverwyck Road and Minnehaha Boulevard.

The Township of Parsippany is considered the crossroads of Northern New Jersey. With a population of over 53,000 residents, Parsippany is the most populous municipality in Morris County. This economic investment will offer a tremendous and immediate impact benefitting the most densely populated area of the Township. Parsippany takes great pride in its small, local, and family-owned businesses. Investments like those being announced on Monday, November 30 will assist local businesses, and provide a major step in making North Beverwyck Road a downtown destination.