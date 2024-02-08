Parsippany Police Department Celebrates Promotions of Seven Officers

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James R. Barberio and Chief of Police Richard Pantina presided over a Promotional Ceremony on February 7, 2024, promoting seven Parsippany Police Officers for their advancements.

Mayor James R. Barberio administers the Oath of Office to seven officers being promoted.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Chief of Police Richard Pantina presided over a Promotional Ceremony on February 7, 2024

Captain Brian Dowd, holding badge number 382, ascended to Deputy Chief. Sergeant Brian Conover, badge number 443, advanced to the position of Lieutenant. Sergeant Sean Jasiecki, badge number 389, was promoted to Lieutenant. Sergeant Luke Costigan, badge number 425, was elevated to Lieutenant. Sergeant George Tsimpedes, badge number 447, was promoted to Lieutenant. Detective Jeffrey Papienuk, badge number 451, attained the rank of Sergeant. Officer Jason Ferreira, badge number 455, was also promoted to Sergeant.

Oath of Office

Mayor James Barberio officiates the Oath of Office ceremony for Deputy Chief Brian Dowd, identified by badge number 382.

Captain Brian Dowd was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief. Deputy Chief Dowd has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 26 years while being a Captain for seven years. He has worked in the Investigative Division and Support Services Division and has been the Captain of the Patrol Division for the last five years. Deputy Chief Dowd has served as an Alcotest Operator and the School Safety Coordinator. Deputy Chief Dowd has a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Seton Hall University.

Mayor James Barberio administers the Oath of Office to Lieutenant Brian Conover, identified by badge number 443.

Sergeant Brian Conover was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Conover has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 16½ years and Sergeant for the last five years. He has worked in the Patrol Division and, most recently, the Support Services Division. Lieutenant Conover serves as the Parsippany Police Department’s Public Information Officer. He has also been a Field Training Officer, Bicycle Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Rifle Team Member, a Crash Investigator, a Communications Certified Officer, and a CPR Instructor. Lieutenant Conover attended Saint Elizabeth University and earned his Bachelor’s in Justice Studies.

Mayor James Barberio administers the Oath of Office to Lieutenant Sean Jasiecki, identified by badge number 389.

Sergeant Sean Jasiecki was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Jasiecki has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 24 years while serving as a Sergeant for 14 years. Lieutenant Jasiecki has primarily worked in the Patrol Division, serving many functions. He was a firearms coordinator, rifle coordinator, and field training officer. He is an ASP and OC instructor and is a rifle team member.

Mayor James Barberio administers the Oath of Office to Lieutenant Luke Costigan, identified by badge number 425.

Sergeant Luke Costigan was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Costigan has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 19 years while serving nine years as a Sergeant. Lieutenant Costigan has worked in the Investigative Division as the School Safety Coordinator and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. He attended the University of South Florida and earned two degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Mayor James Barberio presides over the Oath of Office ceremony for Lieutenant George Tsimpedes, identified by badge number 447.

Sergeant George Tsimpedes was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Tsimpedes has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 16 years while serving five years as a Sergeant. Lieutenant Tsimpedes has worked in the Patrol Division and is currently assigned to the Investigative Division, where he has supervised our Special Enforcement Unit members. Lieutenant Tsimpedes is an Alcotest Operator and School Resource Officer. Lieutenant Tsimpedes has a Master’s Degree in Administrative Science from Farleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from St. John’s University.

Mayor James Barberio administers the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jeffrey Papienuk, identified by badge number 451.

Detective Jeffrey Papienuk was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Papienuk has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 16 years. He has served in the Patrol Division and is currently in the Investigative Division, Internal Affairs Section. Sergeant Papienuk earned a Master’s Degree in Administrative Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from Farleigh Dickinson University; out of approximately 4,000 police officers who took the statewide New Jersey Civil Service Police Sergeant’s Exam, Sergeant Papienuk received the highest score in the state.

Mayor James Barberio administers the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jason Ferreira, identified by badge number 455.

Patrolman Jason Ferreira was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Ferreira has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 15 years. He has been primarily assigned to the Patrol Division but was previously assigned to the Investigative Division with a special assignment to the Drug Enforcement Agency. Sergeant Ferreira earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Montclair State University.

Joseph Jannarone, Jr. (right) congratulates Brian Dowd on his promotion to Parsippany’s Deputy Chief.

During the promotion ceremony, Lieutenant Brian Conover stands proudly with his wife and three daughters.