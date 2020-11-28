Look who is ready for adoption!!! It’s Tofu!!!!

PARSIPPANY — Two-year-old Tofu came to us with a broken back. His family had let him suffer for weeks or longer before we were finally able to convince them to relinquish him to the rescue. Tofu has been seen by a specialist, gotten his wheels, and is ready for adoption!!!

Tofu is a Shih Tzu and will need to be in his wheelchair for the rest of his life. We are looking for a special family with similar special needs dog experience to adopt him. Tofu LOVES other dogs and also really enjoys going for walks! He’s still a playful pup despite his life-changing injury.

Tofu needs to go to aqua therapy and will need to be seen by a neurologist regularly for check-ups. He is so sweet, affectionate, and funny we know he is worth the extra care!

Due to his injury, Tofu needs to be expressed 3 times a day to urinate. When he is left alone, he is put in a small area to make sure he is still comfortable but also safe. He loves treats, getting snuggles from his foster dads, and loving on his doggy foster siblings.

If you’re looking to open your home to a very special, sweet boy, apply to adopt Tofu!

If you are interested in adopting Tofu, please fill out an application

