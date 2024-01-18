Avis Named the Official Car Rental Company of USA Fencing

PARSIPPANY — USA Fencing, the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the United States, today announced a partnership with Avis Budget Group that will see Avis become The Official Car Rental Company of USA Fencing.

As a part of the partnership, Avis will now have a commercial presence and marquee signage along the fencing strip at USA Fencing national events including the North American Cup, Super Junior/Cadet Circuit, FIE Grand Prix, and the USA Fencing National Championships.

The partnership between USA Fencing and Avis will support USA Fencing’s efforts to serve its members, achieve international excellence, and grow the sport. Additionally, USA Fencing national teams and staff members will now use Avis for ground travel worldwide.

“Fencing is a sport of precision, agility, and drive,” said USA Fencing CEO Phil Andrews. “We’re thrilled to partner with Avis — a company that embodies those very qualities in the car rental space – and add them to our growing roster of tremendous partners who are committed to helping support the growth of our great sport.”

Avis joins a premier slate of companies who are part of USA Fencing’s newly created partnership program – one that has already grown to the high six figures – which includes partners in categories including banking, beverage, fencing, higher education, and sports performance, among others.