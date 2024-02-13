Parsippany Fire District Two Honors Outstanding Service at Annual Recognition Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Board of Commissioners of Parsippany Fire District Two hosted its annual dinner dance and recognition ceremony on Saturday evening, February 10th, at The Meadow Wood.

The event commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and a Moment of Silence in honor of departed members, fallen firefighters, and military personnel serving domestically and abroad. President Frank DeRienzo thanked the Board of Commissioners for organizing the dinner, while Board Chair Donald Denise introduced fellow members Pete Deegan, Chuck Iantosca, Jim Murphy, and Matt Miller. The President welcomed Honored guests, who also introduced Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, acknowledging the volunteers for their invaluable service to the town.

Chief Russ Grueter presented the 2024 officers

Deputy Chief: Jeff Pikor

Captains: Josh Lefferts and Nolan Keena

Lieutenants: Joe Reeber Sr., Alex Phostole, and Joey Reeber. He also recognized Keith Lefferts, who served as Captain in 2023, by presenting flowers to each officer’s spouse.

President Frank DeRienzo proceeded to introduce the 2024 business officers

Vice President: Maria Lysak

Treasurer: Mark Rabson

Secretary: Jim Murphy

Vice President Maria Lysak acknowledged Chief Russell Grueter for his 45 years of service, Firefighter Greg Robinson for 30 years, Todd Barna for 25 years, Firefighter Frank DeRienzo for 15 years, and Lt. Joey Reeber for five years of service.

The highlight of the evening culminated in the presentation of Fire Fighter of the Year to Deputy Chief Jeff Pikor.