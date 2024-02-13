Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Parsippany Fire District Two Honors Outstanding Service at Annual Recognition Ceremony

Chief Russ Grueter then presented the 2024 officers

PARSIPPANY — The Board of Commissioners of Parsippany Fire District Two hosted its annual dinner dance and recognition ceremony on Saturday evening, February 10th, at The Meadow Wood.

The event commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and a Moment of Silence in honor of departed members, fallen firefighters, and military personnel serving domestically and abroad. President Frank DeRienzo thanked the Board of Commissioners for organizing the dinner, while Board Chair Donald Denise introduced fellow members Pete Deegan, Chuck Iantosca, Jim Murphy, and Matt Miller. The President welcomed Honored guests, who also introduced Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, acknowledging the volunteers for their invaluable service to the town.

  • Deputy Chief: Jeff Pikor
  • Captains: Josh Lefferts and Nolan Keena
  • Lieutenants: Joe Reeber Sr., Alex Phostole, and Joey Reeber. He also recognized Keith Lefferts, who served as Captain in 2023, by presenting flowers to each officer’s spouse.

President Frank DeRienzo proceeded to introduce the 2024 business officers

  • Vice President: Maria Lysak
  • Treasurer: Mark Rabson
  • Secretary: Jim Murphy

Vice President Maria Lysak acknowledged Chief Russell Grueter for his 45 years of service, Firefighter Greg Robinson for 30 years, Todd Barna for 25 years, Firefighter Frank DeRienzo for 15 years, and Lt. Joey Reeber for five years of service.

The highlight of the evening culminated in the presentation of Fire Fighter of the Year to Deputy Chief Jeff Pikor.

