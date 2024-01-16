Saturday, January 20, 2024
Pastor Aaron Oliver of St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church: A Guiding Light among Deployed Soldiers

Oliver is the Pastor at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church

State Senator Anthony Bucco Joins Pastor Aaron Oliver in Heartfelt Deployment Farewell Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Among the more than 1,500 members of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team embarking on a deployment to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, there is one individual who stands out as both a spiritual leader and a dedicated soldier. Pastor Aaron Oliver, a Major in the United States Army, holds a pivotal role as the Battalion Chaplain for the 250th Brigade Support Battalion within the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. In addition to his military service, Pastor Aaron is an integral part of the community as he serves as a Pastor at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Parsippany.

The New Jersey National Guard orchestrated a poignant farewell ceremony this past Sunday at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton to honor these brave soldiers, including Pastor Aaron Oliver. The event drew notable figures such as State Senator Anthony Bucco, alongside Assemblywoman Aura Dunn and Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers, all of whom came to show their unwavering support for Aaron and the troops.

This deployment marks a significant moment in the history of the New Jersey Army National Guard, as it constitutes the largest deployment of soldiers in over 15 years, dating back to 2008. Governor Phil Murphy, who participated in Sunday’s deployment ceremony, expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging the immeasurable service and sacrifice made by these brave men and women and their families.

As Pastor Aaron Oliver joins his fellow soldiers on this crucial mission, his dual role as a spiritual guide and a dedicated serviceman shines brightly, embodying the spirit of selflessness and community that exemplifies those who serve our nation.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
