Sunday, January 28, 2024
Police and Fire

Stolen 2024 Red Land Rover Recovered by Newark Police After Theft in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers swiftly responded to a concerning incident on January 24 at 3:45 p.m. The call reported a stolen motor vehicle from 60 E. Halsey Road. Upon their prompt arrival, they encountered a distressed victim who narrated the alarming event.

According to the victim, the security officer on the premises had witnessed their 2024 Red Land Rover being driven away from the property. The alert security officer wasted no time in notifying the vehicle’s owner. What added to the intrigue of the case was that the victim disclosed that a set of keys had been carelessly left inside the vehicle, inadvertently aiding the thief.

The investigation began immediately, with law enforcement agencies working tirelessly to locate the missing Land Rover. The case took a promising turn when the Newark Police Department reported the discovery of the stolen vehicle on January 25. Though relieved by the recovery, the victim’s ordeal was not yet fully resolved, as questions remained about the identity of the perpetrator and the circumstances of the theft.

The Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division has since taken charge of the ongoing investigation into this incident. As they work diligently to unravel the details, they seek the cooperation of the community in helping to bring the culprits to justice.

Anyone who may have witnessed the theft or possesses information that could aid in solving the case is urged to contact the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300. Your assistance is crucial in ensuring the resolution of this matter and preventing further incidents of this nature.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
