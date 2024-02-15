Thursday, February 15, 2024
Local News

Acts of Kindness in Action: Kiwanis Club Supports Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Lorri Caffrey, Executive Director of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, and Carol Tiesi, President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, showcase some of donated items.

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany actively engages in “Random Acts of Kindness Day.” Club members have generously donated essential items to the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, demonstrating their solidarity and support for the cause.

Lorri Caffrey, Executive Director of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, recently visited the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. In her presentation, she showcased the various volunteering opportunities available at the shelter and shared accomplishments attained in 2023.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
