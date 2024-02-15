Acts of Kindness in Action: Kiwanis Club Supports Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany actively engages in “Random Acts of Kindness Day.” Club members have generously donated essential items to the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, demonstrating their solidarity and support for the cause.

Lorri Caffrey, Executive Director of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, recently visited the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. In her presentation, she showcased the various volunteering opportunities available at the shelter and shared accomplishments attained in 2023.

#njkiwanisfoundation