Morris County GOP Announces Victories Throughout County

PARSIPPANY — With the election results in Morris County now certified, the Morris County Republican Committee (MCRC) is announcing victories throughout the county amid an unprecedented election.

Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali lauded the victories, “We are so proud of all of our candidates, they faced an unprecedented election year with purpose and resolve and emerged victoriously. We are thrilled they will continue to represent the residents of Morris County.”

State, County, and local Republican candidates prevailed across Morris County, with strong margins of victory for Senator Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, and Freeholder Tayfun Selen. Local candidates also outperformed their Democrat opponents in spite of strong headwinds, including impressive wins in, Boonton, Chatham Township, Chester Borough, Jefferson, Mendham Borough, Montville, Morris Plains, Mountain Lakes, Pequannock, and Randolph.

“We had top-notch candidates and incumbents and the residents of Morris County overwhelmingly supported the excellent governance and quality of service these public servants continue to provide. We must thank the entire Republican County Committee who really stepped up to help bring our winners across the finish line,” said Peter J. King, Vice-Chair of the Morris County Republican Committee.

MCRC strategically utilized social media, text messaging, digital communication, and direct mail for voter contact and fundraising for candidates. With over 75,000 volunteer phone calls, 15,000 doors knock 200,000 paid text messages, coordinated a county-wide comprehensive challenger program, and designed and implemented an analytics tracking database that enabled MCRC to track returns and determine races in advance based on modeling throughout the campaign.

“Given this was a mainly vote-by-mail election, unlike New Jersey has ever seen, it was essential we met the challenge seriously and organized a strong grassroots campaign to inform voters of the process and ensure they returned their ballots. Our GOTV strategy started on Labor Day,” Chairwoman Ali said.

As of November 20, when the election results were certified, the estimated turnout in Morris County was nearing 80% with Republican and Democratic turnout appearing to be neck and neck. For more information on the Morris County Republican Committee’s future events and initiatives click here.