Local Attorney Richard Onorevole Commemorates Four Decades of Business in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — During the Parsippany Town Council meeting on Tuesday, February 6th, Mayor James Barberio recognized Richard Onorevole, Esq., for his four decades of service in Lake Hiawatha with a Proclamation.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, coordinated the tribute to Richard Onorevole, Esq.

Economic Development members Chairman Frank Cahill, Loretta Gragnani, Scott Donnelly, and Ray Dichpally presented Onorevole with a plaque—photo by Matthew O’Leary.

Cahill stated, “In appreciation of 40 years of dedicated legal service and steadfast commitment to the Parsippany community, we honor Richard M. Onorevole, Attorney at Law. His real estate, traffic law, and community leadership expertise, including his roles in the Parsippany Rotary Club and scouting, highlight his outstanding contributions to Lake Hiawatha and beyond. #PRIDEINPARSIPPANY. Thank you for being a valued member of our community!”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Paul Carifi Jr. issued a Certificate of Recognition for Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. At the same time, former Council President Loretta Gragnani presented on behalf of Senator Pennachio and Assemblymen Jay Webber and Brian Bergen.

The event also featured the attendance of Morris County Commissioners Tom Mastrangelo and Tayfun Selen, representing the Morris County Commissioners, and Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, who all presented Proclamations.

Mr. Onorevole’s Law Office, located at 101 North Beverwyck Road, has provided legal counsel on various matters, including wills, trusts, real estate transactions, and landlord/tenant disputes. He has even argued cases before the New Jersey Supreme Court. Mayor Barberio commended Mr. Onorevole’s longstanding service to the Parsippany community, highlighting his 33-year involvement in Rotary, work with the Boy Scouts, and dedication as a Public Defender, expressing gratitude for his commitment to the Township of Parsippany.

