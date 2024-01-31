Petition to Build a Flood Wall in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — The residents along River Drive in Lake Hiawatha are earnestly urging the extension of the Flood Wall to cover the entire stretch of River Drive. The Rockaway River, an integral part of the Passaic River system, interconnects with various rivers and tributaries, influencing water flow in both directions.

Constructed in 1986 in compliance with state standards and Army Corps of Engineers’ specifications, the Lake Hiawatha Flood Wall was originally engineered to withstand a 100-year flood. However, recent changes in Lake Hiawatha’s flood risk due to shifting environmental factors have heightened concerns. Events of all kinds now pose a greater threat to properties within our community. Consequently, extending the current Flood Wall along River Drive is imperative.

As taxpayers and residents, we have a fundamental right to live without the constant fear of losing our homes or lives. Given the alterations in flood maps and climate patterns since the Flood Wall’s construction, it is now an urgent necessity for the Township of Parsippany Troy Hills to address the pressing flooding issue along the Rockaway River, which directly impacts the residents of River Drive in Lake Hiawatha. We implore the Township to promptly consider the construction of either an extended Flood Wall or a Flood Levee along the Rockaway River/River Drive.

We, the people of Lake Hiawatha, passionately request that the Township of Parsippany Troy Hills, a part of Morris County, take immediate action on this matter before a catastrophic event occurs. Please show your support by signing and sharing this petition by clicking here. Thank you for your cooperation.