Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeLocal NewsPetition to Build a Flood Wall in Lake Hiawatha
Local News

Petition to Build a Flood Wall in Lake Hiawatha

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
78

PARSIPPANY — The residents along River Drive in Lake Hiawatha are earnestly urging the extension of the Flood Wall to cover the entire stretch of River Drive. The Rockaway River, an integral part of the Passaic River system, interconnects with various rivers and tributaries, influencing water flow in both directions.

Constructed in 1986 in compliance with state standards and Army Corps of Engineers’ specifications, the Lake Hiawatha Flood Wall was originally engineered to withstand a 100-year flood. However, recent changes in Lake Hiawatha’s flood risk due to shifting environmental factors have heightened concerns. Events of all kinds now pose a greater threat to properties within our community. Consequently, extending the current Flood Wall along River Drive is imperative.

As taxpayers and residents, we have a fundamental right to live without the constant fear of losing our homes or lives. Given the alterations in flood maps and climate patterns since the Flood Wall’s construction, it is now an urgent necessity for the Township of Parsippany Troy Hills to address the pressing flooding issue along the Rockaway River, which directly impacts the residents of River Drive in Lake Hiawatha. We implore the Township to promptly consider the construction of either an extended Flood Wall or a Flood Levee along the Rockaway River/River Drive.

We, the people of Lake Hiawatha, passionately request that the Township of Parsippany Troy Hills, a part of Morris County, take immediate action on this matter before a catastrophic event occurs. Please show your support by signing and sharing this petition by clicking here. Thank you for your cooperation.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany School District Receives $167,152 in State Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects
Next article
Parsippany Teen Joins International Research Olympiad Leadership Team to Inspire Future Scientists
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.