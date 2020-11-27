Becchi Concedes New Jersey CD-11 Race to Sherrill

PARSIPPANY — Rosemary Becchi, the Republican candidate in New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, concedes the election to Mikie Sherrill.

“I’m very proud of the campaign we’ve run,” Becchi said. “I want to thank, wholeheartedly, everyone who supported me throughout this process– from my family, campaign staff, volunteers, to the voters themselves. It was a hard-fought campaign and over 206,000 voters supported our platform but unfortunately, we came up a little short and ultimately lost by 6%.

Throughout this campaign, it was clear to me that the people of this district want a representative to focus on the people and the issues that matter most to the district. Our country will face many challenges in the coming months and years and never has it been more important to put people over politics. We must continue to advocate for policies that will help us restart our economy, support our law enforcement, protect those that are most vulnerable, including those that are disabled as well as our children, and advocate for those who fought for us, our veterans. I will continue to fight for these values as I know others in the district will. I wish Mikie Sherrill well and hope that she has heard the voices of all of the people of the eleventh district and will work to unite our district, state and country” Becchi concluded.