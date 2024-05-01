Experience Luxury Grooming at Wash-N-Wag’s Lake Hiawatha Location

PARSIPPANY — Nestled in Lake Hiawatha, this comprehensive pet salon sits behind Gene’s Deli at 87 North Beverwyck Road, close to the Chesapeake Avenue junction.

On Saturday, April 20, the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio warmly greeted Eric and Evee Zimmerman, the proud owners, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Secretary Raj Dichpally were among the guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also present were owner Erick Zimmermann, accompanied by his lead groomer, Evee Huaman, along with residents, friends, and their families.

Evee Huaman, lead groomer, and owner Erick Zimmermann

The first of its kind in the area, Wash-N-Wag offers both professional and self-wash options for your pets. It prides itself on providing a convenient and accessible schedule for clients to wash their pets at their own time, pace, and comfort. They offer self-wash clients access to all of the professional-grade grooming equipment and supplies needed to make your pet look their best.

Additionally, Wash-N-Wag offers professional grooming services. Lead Groomer Evee takes her time to make sure that the pets she grooms feel pampered and cared for. Specializing in dog behavior training and grooming, Evee is excited to offer her professionalism and services to the new shop.

Erick Zimmermann lends his expertise with over 10 years of experience in the pet trade as a shop owner and local pet supply manufacturer. At Wash-N-Wag, you can explore the shop and find the small hand-curated assortment of offerings.

Wash-N-Wag carries a full line of premium shampoos, grooming tools, foods, treats, interactive toys, enrichment aids, and daily supplies.

Zimmermann hopes that his shop gives residents affordable and local access to high-quality supplies at fair prices. Along with premium brands, the shop features locally-made treats and supplies. Wash-N-Wag carries a full line of premium shampoos, grooming tools, foods, treats, interactive toys, enrichment aids, and daily supplies.

Since moving to Parsippany in 1992, Erick has always wanted to open up a shop in Lake Hiawatha. He is excited to join the other local businesses on the North Beverwyck and offer his unique blend of services to the residents.

The establishment provides professional bathing services and self-wash options, including de-shedding, nail trims, teeth brushing, and fur brush-outs. Additionally, they retail a diverse range of pet supplies, catering to reptiles, hermit crabs, birds, cats, and dogs.

Wash-N-Wag operates from Tuesday to Saturday, with hours from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. For self-wash customers, checking in at least an hour before closing time is advised, with no appointment necessary.