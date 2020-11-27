Parsippany Positive COVID-19 Rate Rises

PARSIPPANY — Morris County authorities are reporting a moderate increase in the rate of COVID-19 cases, consistent with a statewide uptick, citing a correlation with increased indoor gatherings prompted by cooler outdoor temperatures.

“New Jersey is seeing moderate increases in community spread of COVID-19 and the New Jersey Department of Health has indicated that it is anticipating a second wave. There has been an increase in a transmission associated with gatherings, especially gatherings held indoors,” said Morris County Health Officer Carlos Perez.

Morris County reports that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Parsippany from November 17 to November 23 has increased by 97 new cases.

Below is the revised new COVID-19 cases in Morris County during the same period.

The County Office of Health Management and local health departments continue to perform essential duties to prevent the spread of infections, including enhanced surveillance and contact tracing, which is the process of identifying and notifying people who may have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to prevent further spread of the disease.

“It is important that persons instructed to quarantine and isolate by their local health department and/or healthcare provider do so to prevent the spread of infection,” said Perez.

Contact tracers, he said, will not ask for social security numbers, bank or credit card information, health insurance information, immigration status, or criminal history.

“They are only following up about potential exposure to COVID-19 cases, to determine if a person has symptoms and needs to self-isolate. Report any calls from persons identifying themselves as contact tracers and requesting such information to your local police department,” Perez said.

Health professionals emphasize that COVID-19 is preventable if individuals:

1. Wear a cloth face covering when in public (both indoors and outdoors).

2. Practice social distancing (maintain a 6-foot space between you and others).

3. Follow good respiratory hygiene recommendations.

4. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, not your hands.

5. Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Do not touch your eyes, nose, or eyes with unclean hands.

6. Get a flu shot.

7. Stay home if you are sick and avoid sick people.

8. If you become ill, call your healthcare provider before going to a doctor’s office or the emergency department of a hospital.

