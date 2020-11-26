Lidl Supermarket Coming to Lake Hiawatha?

PARSIPPANY — Lidl submitted an application to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board recently. The application (No.: 20:524) seeks a Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan with ‘C’ Variance Major Soiling Moving Permit for Block: 483 Lots: 1. The application is scheduled to be heard on Monday, December 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually. To login into the meeting click here. To view a copy of the agenda click here.

The block and lot number is located at 435 North Beverwyck Road, the site of the current Foodtown Store. The property is owned by Holly Gardens, Inc.

German discount grocer Lidl announced plans to open ten more supermarkets across New Jersey by the end of 2021 and double its store count in the Garden State.

A spokesperson said “it is too early to give specifics on additional sites in New Jersey” when asked about the status of the proposed location. Some of the locations planned include Bayonne: Harbor View Marketplace; Route 440 and Goldsborough Drive; Brick: Hooper Avenue; Egg Harbor: Fire Road; Garwood: South Avenue; Glassboro: Delsea Drive; Gloucester: Blackwood; Lawrenceville: South Black Horse Pike; Park Ridge: Kinderkamack Road; Weehawken: Park Avenue and Woodbridge: St. Georges Avenue.

The German grocer recently opened a store in Bayonne: Harbor View Marketplace; Route 440 and Goldsborough Drive. Its other New Jersey locations are in Bergenfield, Cherry Hill, Eatontown, Hazlet, Howell, Lacey, North Brunswick, Union, and Vineland.

