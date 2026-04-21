Valley Bank Participates in PACC Member Showcase at Staples

PARSIPPANY — Valley Bank recently participated in a initiative hosted by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, bringing local businesses directly into the community.

Residents can now meet PACC members in person at Staples, where area businesses are featured at a display table inside the store. The program offers an opportunity for visitors to learn more about local businesses, pick up informational materials, and ask questions directly to professionals.

Valley Bank representatives were on hand to share insights and answer questions related to small business banking, highlighting the bank’s commitment to supporting the local business community. Valley Bank is located at 800 Route 46, Arlington Plaza. You can reach Ildiko Peluso at (973) 263-0600.

The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents, and volunteers that provides education, information, and networking opportunities to the Parsippany area. PACC works with local and county governments and stands ready to pursue any matter that can make the community a better place in which to live, conduct business, and make a living. The organization promotes a healthy and prosperous economic climate.

For more information on the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, click here. If you are interested in participating contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.

The initiative aims to strengthen connections between businesses and residents while providing a convenient, accessible setting for networking and education. For shoppers stopping by Staples, it’s now more than just office supplies—it’s also a chance to engage with local experts and discover the services available right in the Parsippany community.