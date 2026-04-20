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Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 21, 2026

Councilmen Matthew Kavanugh, Paul Carfi, Jr., Matthew McGraft (standing), President Judy Hernandez and Vice President Diya Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is set to hold its General Meeting on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download the agenda.

Key Items on the Agenda

1. Ordinances (Final Vote & Public Hearings)

  • Changes to EMS billing procedures (third-party payment plan).
  • Tattoo establishments may officially be allowed under zoning as “personal services.”
  • Updates to parks, recreation, and related fees.

2. 2026 Municipal Budget

  • Public hearing on the township budget.
  • Vote to amend and officially adopt the 2026 budget.
  • Ordinance to exceed budget caps and establish a cap bank.

3. Major Purchases & Projects (Consent Agenda)
Routine approvals expected for:

  • Multiple vehicles and trucks (Ford Explorers, F550, Western Star trucks).
  • Equipment for sewer utility and public works.
  • Fireworks display contract.
  • Road reconstruction project (Intervale Streets Phase 1).
  • Acceptance of a U.S. Army tank donation.
  • Purchase of specialized equipment like lifts and machinery.

4. New Committees Being Created

  • Recreational Fields Use Committee
  • PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) Review Committee
  • Redevelopment Committee

5. New Ordinance Introduced

  • $2.75 million road improvement bond ordinance introduced (final vote scheduled for May 19).

6. Additional Business

  • Contract approval for apparel and promotional items.
  • Approval of meeting minutes.
  • Reports from the Mayor, Council, and administration.
  • Approval of $1.65 million payroll and $2.3 million in bills.

7. Closed Session

  • Executive session to discuss a legal matter involving Glenmont Commons.
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Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 14, 2026
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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