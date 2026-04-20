Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 21, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is set to hold its General Meeting on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download the agenda.

Key Items on the Agenda

1. Ordinances (Final Vote & Public Hearings)

Changes to EMS billing procedures (third-party payment plan).

(third-party payment plan). Tattoo establishments may officially be allowed under zoning as “personal services.”

may officially be allowed under zoning as “personal services.” Updates to parks, recreation, and related fees.

2. 2026 Municipal Budget

Public hearing on the township budget .

. Vote to amend and officially adopt the 2026 budget .

. Ordinance to exceed budget caps and establish a cap bank.

3. Major Purchases & Projects (Consent Agenda)

Routine approvals expected for:

Multiple vehicles and trucks (Ford Explorers, F550, Western Star trucks).

(Ford Explorers, F550, Western Star trucks). Equipment for sewer utility and public works .

. Fireworks display contract .

. Road reconstruction project (Intervale Streets Phase 1) .

. Acceptance of a U.S. Army tank donation .

. Purchase of specialized equipment like lifts and machinery.

4. New Committees Being Created

Recreational Fields Use Committee

PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) Review Committee

Redevelopment Committee

5. New Ordinance Introduced

$2.75 million road improvement bond ordinance introduced (final vote scheduled for May 19).

6. Additional Business

Contract approval for apparel and promotional items .

. Approval of meeting minutes .

. Reports from the Mayor, Council, and administration .

. Approval of $1.65 million payroll and $2.3 million in bills.

7. Closed Session