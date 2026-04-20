Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 21, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is set to hold its General Meeting on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 7:00 p.m.
Click here to download the agenda.
Key Items on the Agenda
1. Ordinances (Final Vote & Public Hearings)
- Changes to EMS billing procedures (third-party payment plan).
- Tattoo establishments may officially be allowed under zoning as “personal services.”
- Updates to parks, recreation, and related fees.
2. 2026 Municipal Budget
- Public hearing on the township budget.
- Vote to amend and officially adopt the 2026 budget.
- Ordinance to exceed budget caps and establish a cap bank.
3. Major Purchases & Projects (Consent Agenda)
Routine approvals expected for:
- Multiple vehicles and trucks (Ford Explorers, F550, Western Star trucks).
- Equipment for sewer utility and public works.
- Fireworks display contract.
- Road reconstruction project (Intervale Streets Phase 1).
- Acceptance of a U.S. Army tank donation.
- Purchase of specialized equipment like lifts and machinery.
4. New Committees Being Created
- Recreational Fields Use Committee
- PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) Review Committee
- Redevelopment Committee
5. New Ordinance Introduced
- $2.75 million road improvement bond ordinance introduced (final vote scheduled for May 19).
6. Additional Business
- Contract approval for apparel and promotional items.
- Approval of meeting minutes.
- Reports from the Mayor, Council, and administration.
- Approval of $1.65 million payroll and $2.3 million in bills.
7. Closed Session
- Executive session to discuss a legal matter involving Glenmont Commons.
- Mayor Pulkit Desai – (D) Term ends December 31, 2029
- Councilman Paul Carifi Jr. (R) Term ends December 31, 2027
- Council President Judy Hernandez (D) Term ends December 31, 2027
- Councilman Matthew Kavanagh – (D) Term ends December 31, 2029
- Councilman Matt McGrath– (R) Term ends December 31, 2027
- Council Vice President Diya Patel – (D) Term ends December 31, 2029