PARSIPPANY — Save Soil is a global movement launched by Conscious Planet, founded by Sadhguru, to address the existential crisis facing humanity — the rapid degradation of agricultural soils. The movement brings together governments, scientists, farmers, media, influencers, and citizens to support policies that revitalize soil. Over the last three decades, Save Soil has implemented a holistic strategy through farmer-driven projects, policy advocacy, and public awareness campaigns.

There is a common misconception that soil is simply minerals or rock dust. Many people use the terms dirt, sand, and soil interchangeably. In reality:

Soil is the foundation of almost all life on this planet. It is a complex system of organic matter, minerals, gases, liquids, and living organisms that work together to support life. Without organic content such as humus and microbes, soil becomes inert, leading to food shortages, water scarcity, loss of biodiversity, climate change, and even conflict and migration. Eighty-seven percent of life on Earth depends on soil. A single teaspoon of soil contains more living organisms than there are people on the planet. The richness of soil’s organic content sustains all dependent life, including human life. Soil is the largest water absorption system on Earth. Ninety percent of the water needed for agriculture comes from soil. Healthy soil maintains groundwater levels, supports river systems, and helps prevent extreme cycles of flooding and drought. Soil microbes have the ability to absorb air pollutants. The vegetation supported by healthy soil helps produce oxygen and absorb excess carbon dioxide, contributing to cleaner air.

The movement is working with governments around the world to shape soil policies and has supported over 250,000 farmers in transitioning to regenerative agricultural practices such as agroforestry. On March 21, 2022, Sadhguru traveled 30,000 kilometers across the globe in 100 days to raise awareness of the soil crisis. Through media and community engagement, the campaign has reached over 4.1 billion people worldwide.

The goal is to increase soil organic content to at least 3–6 percent, depending on regional conditions, by promoting vegetation cover and enriching soil with natural organic matter.

Save Soil is supported by organizations including the United Nations Environment Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the World Food Programme, UNFCCC, and IUCN.

On March 17, 2026, Mayor Pulkit Desai of Parsippany presented a Save Soil Proclamation to local volunteers. He proclaimed March 21 as Save Soil Day in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and encouraged residents to recognize the importance of soil health and support efforts to protect natural resources.