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Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 14, 2026

Councilmen Matthew Kavanugh, Paul Carfi, Jr., Matthew McGraft (standing), President Judy Hernandez and Vice President Diya Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 14, 2026: Departmental Budget Presentations

The meeting was structured around time blocks for each department to present and review their portions of the budget:

  • Administration & Finance (6:00 – 6:30 p.m.)
    Overview of the full budget, including revenues, expenditures, and financial planning.
  • Police Department (6:30 – 7:00 p.m.)
    Discussion of public safety funding, staffing, and operational costs.
  • Water Department (7:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
    Review of infrastructure, maintenance, and utility-related expenses.
  • Sewer Department (7:30 – 8:00 p.m.)
    Budget considerations tied to sewer services and system upkeep.
  • Department of Public Works (8:00 – 8:30 p.m.)
    Focus on roads, sanitation, snow removal, and public infrastructure needs.

Public Session

  • The meeting included a public comment portion, allowing residents to ask questions or provide feedback on the proposed budget.

Additional Notes

Township officials such as the Mayor, Business Administrator, Clerk, and CFO participated in discussions.

The meeting was officially called to order by Council President Hernandez.

Council members present included Mr. Carifi, Ms. Hernandez, Mr. Kavanagh, Mr. McGrath, and Ms. Patel.

Click here to download the agenda.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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