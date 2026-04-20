Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 14, 2026

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 14, 2026: Departmental Budget Presentations

The meeting was structured around time blocks for each department to present and review their portions of the budget:

Administration & Finance (6:00 – 6:30 p.m.)

Overview of the full budget, including revenues, expenditures, and financial planning.

Overview of the full budget, including revenues, expenditures, and financial planning. Police Department (6:30 – 7:00 p.m.)

Discussion of public safety funding, staffing, and operational costs.

Discussion of public safety funding, staffing, and operational costs. Water Department (7:00 – 7:30 p.m.)

Review of infrastructure, maintenance, and utility-related expenses.

Review of infrastructure, maintenance, and utility-related expenses. Sewer Department (7:30 – 8:00 p.m.)

Budget considerations tied to sewer services and system upkeep.

Budget considerations tied to sewer services and system upkeep. Department of Public Works (8:00 – 8:30 p.m.)

Focus on roads, sanitation, snow removal, and public infrastructure needs.

Public Session

The meeting included a public comment portion, allowing residents to ask questions or provide feedback on the proposed budget.

Additional Notes

Township officials such as the Mayor, Business Administrator, Clerk, and CFO participated in discussions.

The meeting was officially called to order by Council President Hernandez.

Council members present included Mr. Carifi, Ms. Hernandez, Mr. Kavanagh, Mr. McGrath, and Ms. Patel.

Click here to download the agenda.