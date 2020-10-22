Murphy Nominates Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan as Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy announced his nomination of Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Ed.D., as the next Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education.

“From day one, I pledged to select a Commissioner of Education with experience in public education. We fulfilled that promise through the nomination of Dr. Repollet, and maintain that promise today,” said Governor Murphy. “A product of New Jersey’s public schools, Angelica has worked at all levels of education and knows exactly what our teachers and students need to succeed. She is an exemplary educator and I’m confident she is the leader we need to carry our school communities through the remainder of this pandemic and beyond.”

“I’d also like to thank outgoing Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer for his tireless service during an unprecedented time for the Department and our state,” continued Governor Murphy. “He’ll continue to serve the DOE as CFO and Assistant Commissioner and will work alongside Angelica to advance an agenda that puts our students’ health, achievement, and well-being first, and maintains our state’s reputation as home to the nation’s best public education system.”

“I am a proud product of New Jersey’s magnificent public education system and I have dedicated my career to ensuring that the children of this state continue to get the type of education I received,” said incoming Acting DOE Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan. “I am extremely proud the Governor has put his faith in me to continue New Jersey’s tradition of educational excellence.”

“Thank you, Governor Murphy, for the opportunity to serve as Interim Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education during this period of transition,” said Interim Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education Kevin Dehmer. “It has been a great honor to serve New Jersey school administrators, educators, students, and parents. Together we developed a strong framework that continues to put student success in a safe environment as our top priority. Best wishes to the incoming Commissioner as she continues to build upon the New Jersey education system as the best public schools in the nation.”

“We look forward to working closely with Dr. Allen-McMillan in her new role. Strong leadership is more important than ever right now as New Jersey’s public schools continue to navigate this challenging school year,”

New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) President Marie Blistan, Vice President Sean M. Spiller, and Secretary-Treasurer Steve Beatty.

“We are committed to working with the new commissioner to ensure that our students are safe, healthy, and learning and we look forward to bringing the voices of working educators to the table to ensure that happens. At a time when every classroom, virtual or in-person, looks very different than before, it is more important than ever to listen to the people who are still helping our students flourish.

Dr. Allen-McMillan is taking the helm of America’s premier public school system. We can maintain that excellence and build upon it by continuing to invest in public education, respect educators, and prioritize student success. We trust that, as an experienced educator herself, the commissioner shares those priorities and will work alongside us to lead new Jersey’s public schools to even greater success and even better outcomes for the students we educate.”

Since 2018, Dr. Allen-McMillan has served as Interim Executive County Superintendent for Morris County, where she supports and oversees school districts within the county on behalf of the Department of Education.

For over 25 years, Dr. Allen-McMillan has worked as a teacher and administrator in various school communities throughout New Jersey. From 2017 to 2018, she served as Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education for the Newark Public Schools system. Prior to holding that position, she served as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instructions in the Irvington School District.

She also served as a middle school Life and Physical Science teacher in the East Orange School District, the Executive Director of the Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark, Assistant Principal of Clinton Elementary School in Maplewood, and Principal of the Marshall School in South Orange.

Dr. Allen-McMillan will replace Interim DOE Commissioner Kevin Dehmer, who has held the position since the appointment of former DOE Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet as the next President of Kean University in July 2020. She will serve as Acting Commissioner until she is confirmed by the State Senate.

Dr. Allen-McMillan is a graduate of Cornell University, where she received a baccalaureate degree in Industrial and Labor Relations. In addition, she received a master’s and a doctorate degree in Education, Leadership, Management, and Policy from Seton Hall University

She resides in Montclair with her husband, Randy, and their three children, Faizah, Jada, and Jason.

