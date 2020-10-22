Meet Lily! This Gorgeous Cowgirl is Ready to Find Her Forever Home!

PARSIPPANY — Lily was rescued from a local, municipal shelter where she came in in a very, very bad shape. Lily was part of a neglect case and they soon realized she was pregnant and reached out to us.

While Lily clearly had a hard life before coming to us, she is undergoing professional training and is doing so well. Due to her past, Lily has a hard time trusting strangers. She absolutely loves her family but will need people to understand her limitations with strangers. Lily can live with other dogs and children 16+!

Lily definitely enjoys a walk and a romp in the yard, but she is not a high energy pup despite her being so young. She also loves to play with toys!

If you’re looking for a dog who wants to give you all the love in the world and more, apply to adopt Lily today!

