Sunday, April 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsPar-Troy West Little League Opening Day: A Tradition of Community and Fun
Local NewsSports

Par-Troy West Little League Opening Day: A Tradition of Community and Fun

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
23
Little Vikings Cheerleaders

PARSIPPANY — Par-Troy West Little League 2024 Season Opening was held on Friday, April 19. “This year marks the 72nd season that Par-Troy West has had the privilege of serving the children of Parsippany. That’s a lot of baseball and softball,” said President Frank Neglia.

“Through the 300+ children in the program combined in both baseball and softball. The Board of Directors continues to work hard and put in many volunteer hours to make sure that your child’s experience will be fun-filled and enjoyable,” continued President Frank Neglia.

“I love opening day,” declared Mayor Barberio. “Baseball has always been a passion of mine, and with baseball comes warm weather, time spent outside with family and friends, and the community coming together to cheer our kids on. Play ball!”

Throughout the evening, there were moments of triumph and moments of defeat, but through it all, the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship prevailed. Players cheered each other on, offering high-fives and words of encouragement, while coaches offered guidance and support from the sidelines.

Frank Neglia, President of Par-Troy West Little League, Throws Opening Day’s First Pitch”

“We would also like to thank the Township of Parsippany, The Parsippany Recreation Department, Parsippany Parks, and Forestry, and the Board of Education for the opportunity to use the ball field in town and at the schools during the season. Their support helps ensure that all Little Leaguers have a place to play.”

National Anthem
Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro and PAL Executive Director Thomas J. Bushnauskas

Par-Troy West Little League (“PTWLL”) is a non-profit IRS 501(C3) organization, established in 1952. The league is run by a Board of Directors, all of whom are volunteers.

The Par-Troy West Little League program includes divisions for all children, ages 4–16. In addition to practicing on-field fundamentals and the excitement of playing games in a competitive environment, Par-Troy West pridefully enlists the sport to strengthen its participants’ self-esteem and confidence.

As the crowd dispersed and families made their way home, the magic of Opening Day lingered in the air. For these young athletes, it was just the beginning of an incredible journey filled with endless possibilities and countless moments of joy.

Council members Judy Hernandez and Frank Neglia
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Joseph Roman
PAL Executive Director Executive Director Thomas J. Bushnauskas, Viv Santana, Past PTE President; Former Council President Michael dePierro, Councilman Justin Musella, Mayor James Barberio, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, PTE President Frank Neglia, Parsippany Recreation Director Joseph Plescia, Councilman Matt McGraft and Nicolas Branzino.
Play Ball! Mayor James Barberio throws out one of the first balls
Michael dePierro Throws the Ball with Precision and Style
Councilman Justin Musella launching a fastball
Councilwoman Judith Hernandez Delivers a Pitch with Precision
Councilman Matthew McGrath Launches a Ball with Precision
Nick Grossi Throws a Ball in Honor of Wife, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi
Parsippany-Troy Hills Recreation Director Joseph Plescia Contemplates the Ball Before Unleashing a Fastball
PAL Executive Director Thomas J. Bushnauskas takes the catcher off guard with his ball
Nicholas Bronzino Contemplates His Next Move with the Ball
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Milestone Achievement: 70 Years of Impact for Woman’s Club
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »