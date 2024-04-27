Par-Troy West Little League Opening Day: A Tradition of Community and Fun

PARSIPPANY — Par-Troy West Little League 2024 Season Opening was held on Friday, April 19. “This year marks the 72nd season that Par-Troy West has had the privilege of serving the children of Parsippany. That’s a lot of baseball and softball,” said President Frank Neglia.

“Through the 300+ children in the program combined in both baseball and softball. The Board of Directors continues to work hard and put in many volunteer hours to make sure that your child’s experience will be fun-filled and enjoyable,” continued President Frank Neglia.

“I love opening day,” declared Mayor Barberio. “Baseball has always been a passion of mine, and with baseball comes warm weather, time spent outside with family and friends, and the community coming together to cheer our kids on. Play ball!”

Throughout the evening, there were moments of triumph and moments of defeat, but through it all, the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship prevailed. Players cheered each other on, offering high-fives and words of encouragement, while coaches offered guidance and support from the sidelines.

“We would also like to thank the Township of Parsippany, The Parsippany Recreation Department, Parsippany Parks, and Forestry, and the Board of Education for the opportunity to use the ball field in town and at the schools during the season. Their support helps ensure that all Little Leaguers have a place to play.”

National Anthem

Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro and PAL Executive Director Thomas J. Bushnauskas

Par-Troy West Little League (“PTWLL”) is a non-profit IRS 501(C3) organization, established in 1952. The league is run by a Board of Directors, all of whom are volunteers.

The Par-Troy West Little League program includes divisions for all children, ages 4–16. In addition to practicing on-field fundamentals and the excitement of playing games in a competitive environment, Par-Troy West pridefully enlists the sport to strengthen its participants’ self-esteem and confidence.

As the crowd dispersed and families made their way home, the magic of Opening Day lingered in the air. For these young athletes, it was just the beginning of an incredible journey filled with endless possibilities and countless moments of joy.

Council members Judy Hernandez and Frank Neglia

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Joseph Roman

PAL Executive Director Executive Director Thomas J. Bushnauskas, Viv Santana, Past PTE President; Former Council President Michael dePierro, Councilman Justin Musella, Mayor James Barberio, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, PTE President Frank Neglia, Parsippany Recreation Director Joseph Plescia, Councilman Matt McGraft and Nicolas Branzino.

Play Ball! Mayor James Barberio throws out one of the first balls

Michael dePierro Throws the Ball with Precision and Style

Councilman Justin Musella launching a fastball

Councilwoman Judith Hernandez Delivers a Pitch with Precision

Councilman Matthew McGrath Launches a Ball with Precision

Nick Grossi Throws a Ball in Honor of Wife, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi

Parsippany-Troy Hills Recreation Director Joseph Plescia Contemplates the Ball Before Unleashing a Fastball

PAL Executive Director Thomas J. Bushnauskas takes the catcher off guard with his ball