Milestone Achievement: 70 Years of Impact for Woman’s Club

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills (WCPTH) gathered at Bruno’s Bistro on Route 10, Parsippany, on Sunday, April 24, 2024, to celebrate 70 years of community service and camaraderie. The event welcomed 43 members and five distinguished guests, including Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Club (NJSFWC) Shirley Holly, President-Elect Barbara McCloskey, Highlands District Vice President Lynn Webb, and Frank Cahill, Publisher of Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus.

Mayor Barberio read a proclamation declaring April 21, 2024, as Woman’s Club of Parsippany Day.

As attendees entered the venue, they were treated to a beautiful display of club memorabilia, including pictures and pins. Mayor Barberio read a proclamation declaring April 21, 2024, as Woman’s Club of Parsippany Day.

Current and past club presidents presented a brief history of the club from 1954 to today. The club was chartered in 1954 and the first meeting was held at Fellowship Hall at the Parsippany Presbyterian Church on Route 46. In the 1960s the club spearheaded the drive for a public library and Day Care Center. In the 1970’s the club initiated, “The Source”, a drug abuse control center in conjunction with the Morris County Department of Drug Abuse. Throughout the years the club initiated many students awards starting with the Citizenship Award in 1955 given to a deserving 8th-grade boy and girl, high school scholarships began with Parsippany High in 1958, extended to Parsippany Hills when it opened in 1969 and expanded to Parsippany students attending Morris County Vocational School in 2023, Reading Awards for one 5th grader in each elementary school began in the 2000’s, and a Spelling Bee for 5th graders in was launched in 2016. This is a brief overview of what the club is about. We participate in town functions (Memorial Day Parade, Fall Festival, Trunk or Treat), and donate to local organizations like the library, food pantry, ambulance and police squads, JBWS, and many more. We also support projects sponsored by the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs such as the State Special Project, Operation Holiday Stocking, and Girl’s Career Institute.



Entertainment was provided by the very talented Parsippany Hills High School Viking Jazz Ensemble directed by Michael Iapicca. The ladies were dancing in their seats, enjoying a great musical treat from these gifted performers!



The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC, which are the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. New members are always welcome! For more information call Ginny at (973) 887-0336, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com or visit www.parsippanywomansclub.org or follow the club on FACEBOOK, Twitter, or Instagram.

Parsippany Hills High School Viking Jazz Ensemble directed by Michael Iapicca