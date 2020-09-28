Governor Murphy Extends COVID-19 Emergency Order Another 30 Days

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy extended the public health emergency and related restrictions on activities in New Jersey, which were first put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic under an executive order he issued on March 8, 2020.

Executive Order No. 186 extends all executive orders previously issued by the Governor under the Emergency Health Powers Act. The new order also extends all actions taken by any state executive branch departments and state agencies in response to the public health emergency declared due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the state’s Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

For the full text of Executive Order No. 186, click here.

