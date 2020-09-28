Letter to the Editor: “1-2-3 for BOE!”

Dear Editor:

Very soon you will receive your ballots in the mail, and one of the important votes you will cast will be for the Parsippany Board of Education.

Let me tell you about the 3 incumbents: Matt, Debbie, and myself. We have over 15 years of Board of Education experience and have the honor of serving the Parsippany Troy-Hills community. We have been and continue to be active Parsippany community members. Whether we are volunteering as marching band parents, soccer coaches, and little league coaches, attending town council and planning board meetings, school musicals and dramas, school concerts, or special community events, we do not limit ourselves to attending two Board of Education meetings a month.

We did not one day say, “Let’s run for the Board of Education.” You would have found us attending Board of Ed meetings prior to this decision, participating, asking questions, and understanding how a board worked. For Matt, Debbie, and I “Pride in Parsippany’ is more than a marketing catchphrase. As members of the Board of Ed, we have worked extremely hard to make sure we reflect the values associated with instilling “Pride in Parsippany.” Here for you are just a few of our accomplishments:

· Participated in the hiring of the new Superintendent of Schools.

· Helped develop a district strategic plan.

· Being fiscally responsible by balancing our responsibility to taxpayers and assuring student achievement.

· Worked within the states mandated 2% cap on school tax increases.

· Participated In approving the shared services agreement between the Board of Education and the Parsippany Police department.

· The Safety and security of our students and staff – Physical and building processes.

We are truly living in unprecedented times with Covid19, distance learning, and new developments coming to Parsippany. You will need Board members with the township dedication, experience, and leadership of Matt DeVitto, Debbie Orme, and Tim Berrios. Remember Vote “1-2-3 for BOE!”

Timothy Berrios

Comments

