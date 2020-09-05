There Is Still Time to Enroll for Fall at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — There is still time to enroll for the Fall Semester at County College of Morris (CCM). The college also has a number of programs to help fund higher education so students can keep moving forward during these challenging times.

The Fall Semester begins on September 9. In addition to the traditional length semester, CCM also offers a 13 Week Semester that begins on September 23 and a Late Start 7 Week Semester that starts November 4.

Students enrolling for the Fall Semester at CCM are provided with additional flexibility. There are now three format options for courses. Those formats are remote, online, and hybrid. Remote courses are similar to live classes in that they take place through video conferencing on specific days and times. Online courses take place virtually but do not require attendance at a specific time. Hybrid courses are for those programs, such as engineering and science, that require some in-person learning on campus and the remainder online.

By enrolling at CCM, students can focus on taking care of their general education requirements to transfer to a four-year school at a later date; explore their options with more than 100 degrees, certificate, and training programs; and get started on a rewarding and fulfilling career path. A number of programs are offered to high school students so they can get a head start on higher education. To learn about those programs click here.

CCM recognizes the challenges that students face in funding their education. CCM offers several programs students can apply to determine if they qualify for free assistance.

Free Tuition

Free tuition is available for CCM students through the New Jersey Community College Opportunity Grant (CCOG). Students taking six or more credits may qualify for these funds to cover both tuition and fees. To learn more and to apply click here.

CARES Funds

For students who were enrolled in a degree or certificate program during the Spring 2020 Semester, CCM currently has more than $1M in federal CARES dollars so they can continue their studies this fall. Those funds can be used not only to help with tuition but to take care of living costs such as rent, utilities, clothing, and childcare. To find out more and to apply click here.

Scholarships

The CCM Foundation has nearly $300,000 available to award to students as scholarships this fall. The Foundation also operates the Titan Emergency Fund to provide students with money to take care of unexpected expenses ranging from car repairs, to rent, to medical care and more. To apply for a scholarship click here.

Financial Aid

In addition to the money offered through CARES, CCOG, and Foundation Scholarships, the CCM Office of Financial Aid awards more than $12M each year to students. A significant portion of those awards consists of Pell Grants, which unlike loans, do not need to be paid back. To learn more about financial aid at CCM click here.

To enroll for the Fall 2020 Semester at CCM click here.

