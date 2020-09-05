A Message from Superintendent of Schools, Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Hello, Families!

What a pleasure it has been to see our students and staff members back at school. Whether the children are smiling at us from their computer screens at home or from their desks in classrooms, they are a welcome sight. Thank you for submitting the Daily Health Screening form, following school procedures, and supporting your children when they are logging in from home. You have helped to make our first days back happy and successful. Keep up the great work so we can all enjoy a safe and healthy fall season.

The federal government will allow all students to be provided with lunch as they leave school at no cost and regardless of financial status. Only children with food allergies will need to have their meals pre-ordered. Just as we did throughout the spring, students not in school for the alternate week may pick up meals at Parsippany High School or Parsippany Hills High School on Monday (for Monday and Tuesday) and Wednesday (for Wednesday through Friday) between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. If your family is unable to pick up a meal at these locations, please speak with your school principal and we will make other arrangements for you.

As reported in Governor Murphy’s Wednesday press conference, here is the data for NJ school districts and their Re-Opening Plans:

Districts using the hybrid model: 434 (We’re one of these.)

Districts using in-person instruction: 68

Districts using all remote learning: 242

Districts using a combination of plans: 22

When we return from Labor Day weekend, Group A students will attend in-person Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 11. There will be no Virtual Friday this week. Our virtual “Back to School Nights” will be held on these evenings with additional information coming from your school principals:

Thursday, September 17 for Central and Brooklawn Middle Schools

Monday, September 21 for Eastlake and Lake Hiawatha Schools

Wednesday, September 23 for all other elementary schools

Tuesday, September 29 for Parsippany Hills and Parsippany High Schools

Now that we’re back in school, I will pause my weekly Friday letters. I will monitor regional health data and school attendance, and continue my visits to the schools to see the important work our teachers and students are doing. We are also working on middle and high school Fall Athletics and hope to share information soon.

Some parents have asked about eliminating the Cohort A/Cohort B model and moving to weekly attendance. We’ve had three (3) successful days of school. We are, essentially, in the shallow end of the pool. Let’s be cautious and not wade in over our heads before we see this out a bit longer. You may expect to hear from me later this month.

In appreciation,

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

