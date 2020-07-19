CCM Offers Students Several Options for Taking Classes this Fall

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) is providing students with a number of options for how they can take their courses this Fall Semester so they can keep moving forward with their higher education.

The college currently is enrolling students for the fall and has built-in a high level of flexibility to make it easier for them to pursue their goals during these challenging times. It also is implementing a number of health and safety measures, as per federal, state and local guidelines, to protect the well-being of the campus community.

Students enrolling this fall will be able to select courses that are being offered in one of three formats: hybrid, online, and remote.

Hybrid Courses consist of a combination of traditional face-to-face instruction and remote or online sessions. This may include some on-campus labs with remote lectures, reduced in-classroom time, or other instructional designs that meet the needs of the course materials.

Online Courses were designed to be taught in an online setting. Unless otherwise noted, online courses were developed to be taught without specific meeting times.

Remote Courses were designed to be taught in a classroom but are being offered as a form of distance education due to the emergency conditions. Remote classes are completely online but include scheduled virtual meeting times when the class is to meet together.

To limit the number of people on campus, the majority of classes are being offered in the online and remote formats.

Students enrolling this fall also can select from a number of terms, ranging from 2 weeks to 15-week sessions. Students can search for courses and the format they prefer by clicking here. Use the Advanced Search feature to select one of the terms being offered this fall:

15 Week – September 9 – December 22

Early Start 2 Week – September 9 – September 22

Early Finish 7 Week – September 9 – October 27

Mid Start 2 Week – September 23 – October 6

13 Week – September 23 – December 22

Late Start 2 Week – October 7 – October 20

Late Start 7 – November 4 – December 22

New students first need to apply to the college before registering for classes. Applications can be submitted by clicking here. Continuing students should talk with their advisor before registering.

Support Services Designed for Student Success

When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck New Jersey, CCM moved its support services online so students could continue to gain assistance to ensure their success. The Academic Success Center was expanded into TascPlus@ccm.edu to provide students with individualized online assistance from updating them on the status of classes, connecting them to a student success specialist or a counselor, to arranging for them to pick up any class materials or technology they may need. Included among the other services the college is offering online are Academic Advisement, Tutoring, and Live Chats with Librarians. To learn more about those services click here.

An Education You Can Afford

Each year, CCM awards approximately $12 million in financial aid and scholarships to its students, allowing them to pursue a high-quality college education at an affordable price. To find out more click here. All its classes, hybrid, online and remote, are offered at a fraction of the cost of most other online offerings.

Transfer or Gain Employment Upon Graduation

At CCM, students can choose from 50 academic degrees and a wide range of certificate programs. A number of programs, such as those in computer science, engineering, and hospitality and culinary science, are designed so students can seek employment immediately upon graduation. Numerous others are specifically designed so students can transfer their credits to earn a bachelor’s degree. CCM holds more than 125 agreements with colleges and universities across New Jersey and the nation to simplify the transfer process. A listing of those agreements can be found by clicking here.

