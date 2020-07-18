Czar Alexei Sepe joins Kiwanis Club

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Frank Cahill welcomed new member, Czar Alexei Sepe, during a Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 16.

Due to COVID-19, Cahill met Czar earlier in the week to give him the membership card, membership plaque, and his pin, then officially inducted him into the club on Thursday.

Cahill said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Czar Alexei Sepe to our club.”

He is a resident of Lake Parsippany and has lived there his entire life. Currently, Czar is a senior at Boston College, studying Political Science and History. He graduated from Parsippany Hills High School in 2017. At Boston College, he is the leader of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization, as well as Vice President of a service club. Czar is also active at his university’s undergraduate student government as a class Senator. He enjoys traveling and discovering new cultures, most recently living in Beirut, Lebanon, and Dublin, Ireland this past year. In his spare time, he likes to sing, be civically engaged, and ride his bike around the lake.

Recently, Czar and his friends co-created Parsippany College Connect, an online platform for Parsippany high school students to learn from and connect with Parsippany college students, featuring an alumni directory, blog, and college FAQs. Born out of a need to help the community during these challenging times, Parsippany College Connect is a resource for students who are now deprived of the resources they would have as they transition into college.

In that spirit of helping others and giving back to Parsippany, Czar joined the Kiwanis Club, as he felt it was a natural fit for his personal drive for serving our community, especially the youth. Lastly, Czar hopes that more young adults join the Kiwanis Club, as it is a great opportunity to be part of an international organization dedicated to serving the world, one child at a time.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 78 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club, we currently meet weekly on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. via Zoom.

