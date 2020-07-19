Do you Recognize her? Please Contact Parsippany Police

PARSIPPANY — If you recognize her, please contact Lake Hiawatha Foodtown at (973) 263-9780 or Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

She was seen on Friday, July 17 at approximately 8:30 p.m. leaving Foodtown, 435 North Beverwyck Road, with the basket of groceries without paying for them.

As people attempted to chase her, she flagged down a car and got in and left the area. She told the driver that she was being chased and she was scared. The vehicle was not involved in the shoplifting.

