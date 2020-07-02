MCHS Fine Art Student Receives Prestigious Recognition

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris Catholic High School’s Fine Arts Department is so excited and proud to announce our 9th-grade student, Lindsey Mei Alvarez, as the second-place winner in this year’s Annual 11th District Congressional Art Competition and as such, her piece entitled “Mind” will hang in the Capitol in Washington, DC, in Mikie Sherrill’s Congressional office, for the next year.

“We are beyond proud and so honored to have Lindsey’s piece represent Morris Catholic in Washington. She is a very focused and talented student and I am excited to see her talent continue to grow over the next four years.” said her visual arts teacher, Arlene Sullivan.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s exhibit was almost canceled but instead, the Congressional Art Competition was re-imagined for these unprecedented times.

They moved forward on a virtual competition that allowed all high school students in the 11th Congressional District to submit ONE piece of art for consideration with no limit on participants per school.

“We are thankful for this opportunity for our art students, there are very few opportunities for our students to let their talent shine as it is, this was the only one that took place this year,” said Sullivan.

