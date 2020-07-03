Parsippany Police Accepting Applications for Class III Officers

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer. The Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer shall conduct School Safety and Security duties within Parsippany-Troy Hills School District. Applications are due by August 1st, 2020

Minimum Qualifications:

• The applicant must be a retired law enforcement officer less than 65 years of age, who served as a duly qualified, fully-trained, full-time officer in any municipality or county of this State or as a member of the State Police and was separated from that prior service in good standing, within three years of appointment to this position. “Good standing” shall exclude a retirement resulting from injury or incapacity.

• Provide a Letter of Good Standing issued by the Chief of the Department you retired from listing the date and type of retirement applicant received.

• Possess an NJ Police Training Commission Basic Police Officer Certification of NJ State Police Academy Certification.

• Be a resident of the State of New Jersey during his or her term of appointment to this position.

• Be of good moral character and must not have been convicted of any offense involving dishonesty as would make the applicant unfit to perform his or her duties.

• The applicant must possess a valid New Jersey Driver’s License.

• The applicant must successfully pass a background investigation.

• Any applicant offered a conditional offer of employment will be required to pass a medical examination, psychological evaluation, and drug screening.

Starting Salary for the Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer shall be $25.00 per hour and he/she shall work a schedule of up to 40 hours weekly, to be determined upon hiring. The Class III Special Law Enforcement Officer shall only work when school is in session.

For a complete list of minimum qualifications required by law, please refer to N.J.S.A. 40A:14-146.10.

Applications can be obtained at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Hall located at:

1001 Parsippany Blvd

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Please contact socialmedia@parpolice.com with any questions.

