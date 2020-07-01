Urban Edge Properties Announces Uncle Giuseppe’s Lease at Briarcliff Commons

MORRIS COUNTY — Urban Edge Properties announced a new lease with Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace at Briarcliff Commons in Morris Plains, continuing the redevelopment plan underway at this property.

Uncle Giuseppe’s will occupy over 42,000 square feet and will feature its signature gourmet offerings in a full-service grocery setting. It is expected to open by the fall of 2021 and will be the grocer’s second store in New Jersey, following on the enormous success of its first store in Ramsey. The new Uncle Giuseppe’s store at Briarcliff Commons will bring this beloved brand to Morris County, offering key essentials as well as its unique selection of specialty items in a convenient location with ample parking.

Well-located at the intersection of Route 10 and Route 202 in Morris Plains, Briarcliff Commons was renovated in 2019 and welcomed new tenants First Watch, Chick-fil-A, and Skechers. Chopt Creative Salad Company will join the strong tenant line up in the summer of 2021. Urban Edge continues to advance the redevelopment of Briarcliff Commons to take advantage of the significant long-term potential of this key asset.< “Briarcliff Commons is already the most visited shopping center in its market for everyday needs, and we expect the addition of Uncle Giuseppe’s will increase visits further while introducing a one-of-a-kind, specialty grocery experience unmatched in this market,” said Chris Weilminster, EVP and COO of Urban Edge Properties. “We are very pleased that our recent investment to renovate and redevelop this property, including the new retail lineup, has enhanced the offering for the community. It’s a win-win, and we look forward to welcoming Uncle Giuseppe’s.” ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Urban Edge Properties is an NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

