DeCroce, Dancer Bill Lowering Cost of Teachers’ Health Benefits Passes Assembly

PARSIPPANY — The Assembly unanimously passed bipartisan legislation to increase health care options and savings for teachers and other public education employees. Republican sponsors BettyLou DeCroce and Ron Dancer say the legislation helps everyone, including taxpayers.

“When we can provide savings for public employees and taxpayers in one bill, we are doing our job,” said Dancer (R-Monmouth). “This bill exemplifies the work that needs to be done and I aim to accomplish as a legislator.”

The bill (A20/S2273) provides two lower-cost health plan options to public education employees, permitting a choice of three plans, and reduces premium rates to a low of 1.7 for single coverage and up to 7.2 percent for family plans based on salary.

It replaces Chapter 78, which charged employees from 3 percent of the premium to 35 percent of the premium based on salary.

“The cost of health benefits was far too costly for taxpayers and public education workers,” said DeCroce (R-Morris). “Any time we have an opportunity to make living and working in New Jersey more affordable for everyone, the opportunity must be seized. I am proud to sponsor this bill.”

