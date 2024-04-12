Morris County Celebrates 31st Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County’s vibrant economic landscape took center stage once again to honor its champions of growth and innovation at the 31st Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards. Set against the backdrop of Morris County’s thriving business ecosystem, this prestigious event recognizes outstanding efforts and achievements that propel the county’s economic vitality forward.

The Partners in Economic Development Awards, now in its 31st year, served as a testament to the collaborative spirit and entrepreneurial drive that define Morris County. Presented by the Morris County Economic Development Corp. in partnership with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, alongside its Tourism Division, this annual celebration showcases the power of synergy in fostering economic prosperity.

“We are immensely grateful for the steadfast support and visionary leadership of our county commissioners and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce board of directors,” remarked Meghan Hunscher, CEO & President of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp., “Their unwavering commitment has enabled us to cultivate a thriving ecosystem, driving innovation and creating new opportunities for economic growth throughout Morris County.”

The event featured distinguished keynote speakers Lauren LaRusso, Co-Host City Manager for the N.Y./N.J. World Cup Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Thomas Abdallah, Vice President of Environmental Services and Chief Environmental Engineer at MTA New York City Transit. Joining them was Jeff Vasser, Executive Director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism (NJTT), offering insights into NJ’s role in the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup.

“Innovation, Community, and Growth” are the guiding principles of the 2023 Real Estate Awards and Impact Awards, which highlight outstanding achievements in real estate development and community impact initiatives. The awards recognized exemplary projects such as Deal of the Year: Office, Deal of the Year: Industrial, Business Retention Award, and Business Attraction Award.

Craig Schlosser, CEO & President of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance and Tourism Bureau, emphasized the importance of the awards ceremony in fostering personal and community growth and unity. “This event presented a unique opportunity for stakeholders, businesses, and community members to come together and celebrate our collective achievements,” he stated. “It’s a platform for sharing insights, discovering new opportunities, and forging meaningful connections that will shape the future of our economic landscape.”

This year’s program focused on Downtown Development, featuring a panel discussion on leveraging transit proximity to enhance value in office, multifamily, and retail sectors. Industry experts including Antoinette Quagliata from Dewberry, Robert Donnelly Jr. from Cushman & Wakefield, and Ludivine O’Toole from AvalonBay Communities shared insights and best practices for fostering vibrant downtown communities.