Parsippany Seminar Tackles Fall Prevention for Seniors

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Seminar Tackles Fall Prevention for Seniors

PARSIPPANY — Meera Bajaj, PT, Clinical Director, Professional Physical Therapy, recently delivered a fall prevention seminar to a gathering of senior citizens at the Parsippany Community Center. During the session, Ms. Bajaj covered topics such as identifying fall risk factors, preventative measures, fall screening and assessment, effective strategies for prevention, and the role of Physical Therapy in mitigating falls.


Professional Physical Therapy is located at 333 Littleton Road. For more information click here.

Ms. Bajaj covered topics such as identifying fall risk factors, preventative measures, fall screening and assessment, effective strategies for prevention
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
