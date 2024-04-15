Parsippany Seminar Tackles Fall Prevention for Seniors

PARSIPPANY — Meera Bajaj, PT, Clinical Director, Professional Physical Therapy, recently delivered a fall prevention seminar to a gathering of senior citizens at the Parsippany Community Center. During the session, Ms. Bajaj covered topics such as identifying fall risk factors, preventative measures, fall screening and assessment, effective strategies for prevention, and the role of Physical Therapy in mitigating falls.



Professional Physical Therapy is located at 333 Littleton Road. For more information click here.