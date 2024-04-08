SAX Appoints Rob Owen as the Firm’s First Chief Information Officer and Practice Leader of SAX Technology Advisors 

PARSIPPANY — SAX LLP – a Top 100 accounting, tax, and advisory firm – has announced that Rob Owen has joined the company as its first Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Practice Leader of SAX Technology Advisors. Rob, a veteran information technology executive, will spearhead the strategic direction and oversight of the firm’s technology infrastructure. With more than two decades of enterprise architecture and leadership experience, Rob will be responsible for the internal IT vision and road map, playing a pivotal role in aligning technology initiatives with the firm’s business objectives.

SAX is located at 389 Interpace Parkway.

The creation of the CIO position and subsequent appointment of Rob aligns with SAX’s initiative to integrate technology and innovation to best serve clients.

“Rob’s appointment is a natural progression and strategic move of our firm given our ongoing expansion in technology, in-house at SAX, and through services that greatly benefit our clients,” said SAX CEO and Managing Partner Joseph Damiano. “Rob’s proven track record in this arena and his wealth of knowledge and resources will help SAX increase efficiency and automation across our IT infrastructure, allowing us to better deliver on our clients’ most critical missions.”

SAX Digital Transformation

Rob will spearhead SAX’s digital transformation, taking over the continued effort to modernize the firm’s technological footprint with artificial intelligence and a digital transformation strategy. As CIO, he will amplify growth by building SAX’s advisory services and empowering clients by providing access to top-tier fractional CIO, CTO, and CISO business expertise and solutions in IT consulting, managed services, AI / ML, next-generation technologies, and cybersecurity.

“I am excited to join the SAX team and expand the firm’s technological capabilities while also contributing to the goal of sustained growth,” said Rob. “I firmly believe SAX is in a prime position to become the ‘envy of the industry’ by utilizing technological innovations to enhance internal efficiencies and further exceed clients’ expectations, helping them grow. It will ultimately assist us in our goal of becoming a top 50 firm in a few short years.”

Before joining Sax, Rob served as the Chief Architect & Executive Vice President of Sales Operations at CDI LLC, a leading provider of platforms for digital business. Rob helped grow the company from $75 million to $1 billion before it was sold in February 2024. He is passionate about his work and maintains a constant state of learning, whether in technology or pursuing hobbies such as reading, practicing Jiu-Jitsu, or indulging in his love for muscle cars. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2001.

About SAX LLP

SAX LLP is a Top 100 accounting, tax, and advisory firm serving the needs of privately held companies, family-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. With offices in Parsippany, NJ, Ewing, NJ, New York City, NY, and Mumbai, India, SAX has specialized expertise that benefits clients in our largest vertical markets. SAX provides added value to clients through advisory services that include but are not limited to Cybersecurity and Managed IT, Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, HR Consulting, Valuation, Forensic & Litigation, and Wealth Management. SAX has been nationally ranked and listed among the Top Accounting Firms by NJBIZ, INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), Accounting Today, and Forbes. For more information click here.