Sunday, April 21, 2024
JBWS Receives $10,000 Grant at HomeGoods Grand Opening in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
HomeGoods announced JBWS as the recipient of a generous $10,000 grant

PARSIPPANY — During the grand opening on Thursday, April 11, the newly opened HomeGoods store at Westmount Plaza announced JBWS as the recipient of a generous $10,000 grant. Coinciding with this event, Marshalls also unveiled its new location within Westmount Plaza on the same day.

TJX Companies, Inc., known for their brands like HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeSense, among others, consistently demonstrates their commitment to local communities by awarding $10,000 grants to support non-profit organizations like JBWS.

While the transition creates vacancies at Morris Hills Shopping Center, it is expected to draw shoppers to Westmount Plaza, which experienced the departure of a major tenant following the closure of Kmart in 2017. Alongside HomeGoods and Marshalls, Family Adventures will occupy 51,664 square feet, filling the remaining space in the former Kmart premises. Additionally, Salad House has announced its plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Five Guys.

JBWS is a private, nonprofit agency dedicated to offering safety, support, and solutions for individuals facing intimate partner abuse in Morris County. With over 75 paid staff and nearly 200 volunteers, JBWS collaborates with the community to fulfill its mission.

Their mission is to prevent domestic violence by protecting and empowering victims, rehabilitating family members, advocating for social reform to prevent partner violence, and educating the public about domestic violence and its consequences.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
