Exciting News: Floor and Decor Set to Open in Parsippany!

Floor and Decor will be located at Troy Hills Shopping Center at 1159 Route 46

PARSIPPANY — Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, revealed that Floor and Decor has finalized a lease in the Troy-Hill Shopping Center, replacing the former Esporta Fitness.

Spanning 56,478 square feet, Floor and Decor is poised to become a significant addition to the area and is known as the foremost retailer in high-growth, hard-surface flooring, Floor & Decor caters to homeowners and professionals alike. Typically, the warehouse store and design center employ a team of approximately 50 full-time and part-time associates.

On August 15, 2023, Esporta Fitness closed its doors. (Click here to read related article).

In a recent article in Parsippany Focus, the Troy Hills Shopping Center has seen a series of retail closures, totaling nearly 74,000 square feet of vacated space. The sequence began with the Dollar Store, followed by Esporta, iStore by St Moritz, Sport Clips, and most recently Berry Bowls. Additionally, a former Subway outlet had already been vacant before these closures. (Click here to read a related article).

Parsippany Focus will provide updates on the grand opening date once details are released.

