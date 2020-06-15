COVID-19: Morris County Library To Start Curbside Service

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Library will begin curbside service for books, music, and other library materials over the next two weeks, as permitted by the state’s announced relaxation of COVID-19 rules for all libraries in New Jersey.

Drop-off services will resume via the library book drops starting on Monday, June 15. Pickups of new materials will begin on Tuesday, June 23.

Patrons will not be allowed to enter the county library, as the state is allowing only pick-up/drop-off services at this time via contactless delivery at the library curbside.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to at least partially reopen our county library, which serves thousands of Morris County residents, and is such a vital resource for students and seniors and children,” said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith.

“We ask you to take advantage of this great resource once our staff has the curbside program ready to operate. And we look forward to a time in the not-too-distant future when we all can come back inside the library,” added Freeholder Stephen Shaw.

County Library Director Darren O’Neill explained that his staff will follow safety and health protocols at all times while handling materials that may pose a risk of COVID-19 exposure. The library only will allow a return of materials via book drops, with returned items moved to a designated area for quarantine of at least 72 hours.

More details will come soon on when patrons can place holds on library material for curbside pick-up.

All Morris County Library materials that are currently checked out by patrons will have late return fees waived at this time. Patrons are asked to return them starting on June 15.

The Morris County Library is located in Hanover Township (for GPS) at 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany, directly across the street from the Morris County Park Commission’s Frelinghuysen Arboretum.

Due to COVID-19 the county library has canceled all scheduled in-library programming and use of conference and public meeting rooms until further notice. Patrons are encouraged to visit the library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information on virtual programming and online learning opportunities.

